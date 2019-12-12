Snow stacks up in the Oregon Cascades as storm pushes through

MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Cascades were greeted once again by a decent snow storm overnight Wednesday and Thursday.
Up at Timberline, the ski area had two lifts running as the snow and gusty winds greeted skiers and snow boarders.
Nearly a foot of new snow had fallen on Mt. Hood with more in the forecast. The National Weather Service put a Winter Storm Warning in place until noon on Friday.
They call this storm in progress in the Cascades. It looks like that classic scene from Rudolph when the storm moves in. A lot of happy people up here. pic.twitter.com/jh9HkmmyHH— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) December 12, 2019
The storm is a welcome sight in the Cascades, as several ski areas had kicked off their seasons and were in need of new snow.
“It is good base-building snow,” Timberline spokesperson John Burton said. “It is a little windy today. It definitely feels like winter up here. You know very different from a week ago.”
Timberline is hopeful the added snow will allow them to open more lifts on the mountain, though a decision hadn’t been made. Burton says to keep an eye on their conditions page.
He says as far as snow goes, they are on par with other years, though it may feel like a late start.
“We are kind of waiting for Mother Nature to deliver,” Burton said, “but if you look at the historical averages and what not, we are right exactly where we are supposed to be, so we just get a little antsy, right?”
Those out in Thursday's storm say the conditions were great despite the gusty wind.
“I am just excited to be out here. I don’t really care if it is a little rough right now,” Roberto Becerra, a snowboarder, said.
“It is amazing,” Alicia Woodford, another snowboarder, said. “We are already calling in our snow days for work, so.”
“We are just getting what we can, early season but it is nice, a little windy up here but it is sure nice in the trees,” Dalton Villatorres, a skier, said. “We are ready for the dumps, we stay ready.”
Drivers who plan to head into the Cascades should come prepared ready for winter driving conditions.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.