TIMBERLINE STAKE STOLEN

GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - Someone stole a snow stake from Timberline Lodge on Friday.

The lodge tweeted out Saturday morning that a person stole their snow stake.

The stake helps measures how much new snow the ski area receives.

Timberline lodge said they are offering a reward for information leading to the return of their snow stake.

Saturday afternoon they tweeted saying the stake had been found.

No additional information was released.

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.