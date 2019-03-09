GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - Someone stole a snow stake from Timberline Lodge on Friday.
The lodge tweeted out Saturday morning that a person stole their snow stake.
Last night our snow stake was stolen. Firstly, RUDE and bad karma on you. Secondly, we are offering a reward for information leading to the return of our beloved snow stake. pic.twitter.com/Mx27gBpNuD— Timberline Lodge (@timberlinelodge) March 9, 2019
The stake helps measures how much new snow the ski area receives.
Timberline lodge said they are offering a reward for information leading to the return of their snow stake.
Saturday afternoon they tweeted saying the stake had been found.
No additional information was released.
