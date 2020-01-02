MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - The snowpack in the Cascades is dismal, especially around the mountain passes. Some ski areas, like Mt. Hood SkiBowl, have yet to open, while others, like Hoodoo, were forced to close because of a lack of snow.
Heavy rain earlier in the week took a toll on what snow was there.
“Unfortunately, we are kind of starting back over with the heavy rains of the last two days,” SkiBowl General Manager Mike Quinn said.
The snow pack is one of the worst they’ve seen at Government Camp in early January sine 1990.
“Obviously, everyone wants to hit Christmas break, but there is a lot of season left, the forecast is really coming in line, it looks like we’re going to have some significant snow fall,” Quinn said.
SkiBowl has been able to keep their tubing hill open and have had their learning center open as well. They say they need about a foot and a half of snow to start turning the lifts. They are hopeful the upcoming snow forecast comes to fruition.
“As soon as we have enough snow to go, we will have the machines out there, track packing it, as soon as they are ready, they will start laying down groom,” Quinn said. "Our lifts are ready to go, we actually have all the ramps built from the last several snow storms."
Despite the low snow pack, ski shops in Government Camp say they have been busy over the holiday break.
Ski areas like Timberline and Mt. Hood Meadows have been open.
“We’ve had a lot more traffic from new comers to Oregon and they just naturally came for the holidays,” Valian’s Ski Shop co-owner, Betsy Valian, said.
Valian adds there is a question they have been getting a lot and that is when will more snow be on the way.
“They call all the time, from Portland and clear back to the east coast,” Valian said.
It is a million dollar question for those whose businesses depend on mother nature to play ball.
“We’ve had enough snow to eek through, but the lower lifts aren’t open yet, and we are hoping now that winter is starting and we will get a good snowpack,” Valian said.
For more information on the outlook for the Cascades check out the FOX 12 Weather blog.
In Gov. Camp today where the snow dance is on. They’re seeing one of the worst early January snow packs in quite awhile. Check out @MarkNelsenKPTV weather blog. https://t.co/suto0ZBqfq I’ll have the story/impact tonight at 5pm on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/yzg7dcp1JD— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 2, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.