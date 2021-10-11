Snow tires will be harder to come by locally this winter due to worldwide supply chain issues

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Supply chain issues and labor shortages could impact your driving this winter, that’s because snow tires are now becoming harder to find.

FOX 12 spoke with the manager at the East Vancouver Les Schwab, who tells us they stocked up on snow tires months ago so they could prepare for winter and avoid this shortage.

He says getting them put on early is still the safest bet though, along with taking care of your car in other ways before it gets too cold.

“Air pressure is a big part. A lot of people forget about checking their air. Those little tire lights that come on, you definitely want to come in and have your air pressure checked, low pressure can cause issues, tire wear, but that’s probably the number one overlooked thing is tire pressure,” Ryan Turner, said.

He says it’s a good idea for drivers to get their brakes, batteries and suspension checked before any winter trips too.

+3 Grocery store shelves aren't going back to normal this year If you hoped grocery stores this fall and winter would look like they did in the Before Times, with limitless options stretching out before you in the snack, drink, candy and frozen foods aisles, get ready for some disappointing news.

The first day you can use studded tires is November 1, but Turner tells us you can make an appointment and get them installed now.