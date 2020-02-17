MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - A snowboarder from Portland died in a fall at Mt. Hood Meadows on Sunday.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowboarder who sustained a head injury on the slopes at 11:17 a.m.
Medics located 45-year-old Ryan Zeitner and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead.
He had been in the Heather Canyon area, according to a Mt. Hood Meadows spokesman.
The medical examiner’s office responded to the scene and Hood River County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted interviews as part of the investigation.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
