MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Presidents' Day is one of the busiest days of the year at Mt. Hood ski resorts.
With a powder-covered peak shining amid clear blue skies, the weather couldn't have been better for a holiday on the slopes.
Mt. Hood really showing off her beauty today! pic.twitter.com/5LomJk12IU— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) February 18, 2019
"This is some of Mt. Hood's skiing at it's best. And it just turned out that Presidents' Day weekend has turned out to be just about perfect," said Jon Tullis, with Timberline Lodge.
Timberline officials said Sunday was their busiest day of the year so far.
Those lucky enough to get the holiday off got to enjoy it all with a smaller crowd.
"Cold, yeah, but great," said Evie German, who is visiting from Texas.
Some made it a day to try new challenges.
"This is my first time snowboarding. I've been skiing for a long time, but I just wanted to try something new. It's a lot harder than I thought it would be," said Bryce Miller.
Conditions are prime with more than half a foot of snow falling in just the past 72 hours.
On the smaller slopes of Summit Ski Area, the current conditions make for a beginner's paradise.
But there is a reminder for people to be safe on the slopes.
The Northwest Avalanche Center issued a warning over the weekend for the threat of possible avalanches due to unstable snowpack.
"That's mostly in the backcountry, so we want to encourage folks to stay within bounds," said Tullis.
Timberline and Meadows opened Monday morning, and Skibowl will open for night skiing at 3 p.m.
