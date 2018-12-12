MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - It may only be a few weeks into the ski season, but Wednesday was definitely the best day of the season so far up on Mount Hood.
Timberline and Meadows both got about 10 inches of fresh snow overnight, and that's on top of a 33 inch base.
Skiers and snowboarders, like Garrett Shumaker, headed up to the mountain Wednesday to take advantage of the new December snow.
"Fresh snow. First good snow of the year, pretty much," said Shumaker.
Helen Tresillian left her summer in Australia to visit her husband's Oregon home and they both took advantage of winter weather.
"We got 10 inches of fresh powder overnight and we had childcare, and we have childcare today so, and we're only here for three weeks, so we really didn't have a choice," said Tresillian.
The blowing snow on Timberline made for poor visibility, and the strong winds were a force to be reckoned with.
"Less comfortable, but it's worth it," said Shumaker.
Highway 26 was plowed overnight, making it an easy trip until just west of Govenment Camp, where traction devices were required.
David Pease pulled his truck over in the parking lot at Government Camp to chain up before taking the rest of the road up to Timberline.
"We started slipping around probably about 100 yards back, so we skipped probably the first two chain up areas but after that you’re probably going to need all the way up to the rest of the mountain," said Pease.
Pease was also excited for his first ski day of the year.
"My buddy and I, we love doing the tree runs, so anytime you can find some of those nice runs through trees, find some fresh snow and make your own tracks, that's always super great," said Pease.
New snow is not expected Wednesday night. Temperatures are predicted to warm up Thursday and Friday.
