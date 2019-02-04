Snowy conditions, crashes close parts of I-84 and Hwy 30 in eastern Oregon

BAKER CITY, OR (KPTV) - Snowy conditions, dense fog and crashes closed parts of Interstate 84 and Highway 30 in eastern Oregon on Monday.
Multiple crashes shut down westbound I-84 in La Grande on Monday morning, but the closure was later extended from Baker City at Exit 302 to six miles east of Pendleton at Exit 216.
The closure was moved to Baker City because there were no additional safe areas for trucks to park in La Grande.
The conditions also shut down Highway 30 between Haines and North Powder, which meant it was not available as an alternate route for I-84 westbound traffic.
Emergency crews worked throughout the day Monday to remove crashed vehicles and injured drivers and passengers from the roadways.
Crews also helped get stranded drivers down from the mountain pass.
The Oregon Department of Transportation hoped to reopen westbound I-84 by Monday evening. Travelers were advised to wait until the route was open or expect winter conditions on many sections of roads in the area.
Eastbound I-84 remained open Monday afternoon.
For update road and weather information check TripCheck.com or call 511.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.