PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Snow in the Council Crest Park area has kept Jeannie Juster at home the last few days.

"If you don't have to drive, why do it?" she said.

She's lived in the neighborhood since 1983 and said these conditions are pretty mild compared to previous snow falls, but it's still been pretty icy.

"They just plowed the larger roads I could hear it this morning. But this small peripheral does not get plowed," Juster said. "I've seen people slip while they're walking and heard cars sliding a bit."

Meanwhile others who live nearby said it's been smooth sailing getting around.

Crews work to clear roads of ice in hard-hit areas in Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Snow and ice have led to a messy day on the roads, and Portland could wake up to another icy commute Wednesday.

"We live down a long driveway and that's probably been the hardest part to get out,” David Sheffield said. “But no problems in general.”

"I hope it gets a lot colder and a lot more snowy,” Geoffrey Logan said. “I love the icy snow.”

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has been working around the clock since Christmas morning to keep roads clear for drivers, using 22 cubic yards of salt and nearly 11,000 gallons of deicer Monday night alone.

When clearing those roads, some are prioritized over others. During this event, PBOT says they've been able to keep up with both priority one and two roads equally.

"Streets that really do carry high volumes of traffic and are priority streets for emergency responders is really the main priority for us during any snow and ice event," PBOT spokesperson Hannah Schafer said. "Additional routes that come after those are also priorities for first responders and they also serve public transit. Buses also need the roads clear."

PBOT has an interactive map on their winter weather center website, which shows where trucks are and which roads have been treated.