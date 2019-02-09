Snowy Saturday: Morning flakes stick across Portland metro area

(KPTV) – Much of the Portland metro area woke up to snow on the ground Saturday morning.
The FOX 12 Weather team predicted that mixed snow and rain Friday night would turn into traces of snow to a few inches in the western metro and more in the east overnight.
Roadways ranged from seeing some flakes to being blanketed and slick. Highways and freeways through Portland such as Hwy 26 and I-84 saw accumulation.
ODOT currently says chains or traction tires REQUIRED on I-84 from Troutdale to Cascade Locks #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/GOIFWWJABf— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) February 9, 2019
Some snow on HWY 26 heading east into downtown Portland before the tunnel. More snow falling once you get past the tunnel into downtown. #Fox12Oregon #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/6Ov5T8ObfQ— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 9, 2019
A few drivers faced challenges.
Cars are getting stuck again on 82nd Ave approaching Sandy Blvd, we'll be on the air live at 6a with all of your news, weather and traffic! #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/2hI84HmZxN— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) February 9, 2019
About 2” of snow on the ground at NE 82 and Sandy. Snow continues to lightly fall and some cars are spinning. #Fox12Oregon #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/oKBy0JI5MO— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 9, 2019
181st exit off 84 car being towed. Already seeing this here in East County. #fox12Oregon #Fox12Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/FVpsyQPXb2— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 9, 2019
The roads weren’t the only problem spots in Portland.
As of 6 a.m., PDX had 12 departure flights that were delayed and 16 others were canceled.
The snow also caused closures in Multnomah County, including Multnomah County Animal Services, the Multnomah County Health Department’s mid-County dental clinic and all libraries in the county.
Another place that will be closed Saturday is the Oregon Zoo.
The snow storm is a developing story, stick with FOX 12 coverage throughout the weekend.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
