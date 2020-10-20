CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Yacolt man leaves behind four children after he was shot and killed along a rural road in Clark County over the weekend.
Daniel Tveidt, 35, was shot nine times, according to his family.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Cody Nutter, of Vancouver, and charged him with second-degree murder.
Deputies said the shooting happened Saturday night off Healy Road outside the community of Chelatchie.
According to investigators, Tveidt and two of his friends were on their way out of woods after drinking beer and watching the sunset, when they drove by someone posted up on the side of the road, firing off rounds from a gun.
Court records show Tveidt’s friends told deputies that Tveidt “jumped out of his car and began yelling and charging at the person who was shooting.” That’s when they heard more gunshots and saw Tveidt fall to the ground.
“He does not deserve to be murdered in cold blood for pulling over and trying to make something right that was wrong,” said Tveidt’s mother, Terri Wolfe, on Monday.
“He may have been yelling, he may have been walking up pretty quickly toward them, but he never laid a hand on him, he did not have any gun, he was unarmed,” Wolfe added.
According to court records, after the shooting, Nutter then took off in a hurry but left behind important evidence: his military dog tags with his name and social security number.
Deputies arrested Nutter at his Vancouver home.
Court records show a burn barrel with burned items including shell casings, was found in Nutter’s living room. Investigators said the items were similar to those found at the crime scene.
According to deputies, Nutter never reached out to authorities to report that he shot someone or was attacked.
At an interview arranged with Tveidt’s family, more than 40 people came out to show their support and commitment to getting justice.
“This whole town is bleeding right now because of what happened,” Wolfe said.
Family and friends in the tight-knit communities of Amboy and Yacolt remember Tveidt as a dedicated father and hard worker who was known for helping others.
“That was his biggest joy, being a father,” said Tveidt’s sister, – Cassie Chartier.
Chartier said her brother had his share of troubles but overcame them and served as an inspiration to others.
“In the last five years, he really turned his life around and he was proof to the people going through a hardship, you can get through it,” Chartier said.
Jenna Tveidt, one of Daniel Tveidt’s daughters, told FOX 12 her father didn’t hide emotions when it came to his kids.
“Dad was very, very loving and he would tell us every single day that he loved us,” Jenna said. “Everyone who knew my dad knew that he had so much love in his heart.”
Nutter will be back in court Oct. 30.
