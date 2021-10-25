Soaring food prices another punch to restaurant industry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What restaurants are dishing out is eating away at profit, as the price of goods soars and supply chain issues make it more difficult to shop around.
Restaurant managers told Fox 12 it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find the products needed and what they can get sometimes costs thirty to forty percent more than usual.
The market volitivity makes it tough to plan menus and owners are reluctant to raise prices because they fear driving customers away.
The extra stress comes on top of a shortage in the workforce making it difficult to staff eateries and, of course, you can’t forget the pandemic and how restaurants struggled through closures.
“Across the board we have challenges,” said Jason Brandt, the CEO and president of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association (ORLA).
“Local restaurants are in a bind,” Brandt said. “They are just trying to stay alive to make a dollar today, but what about all that debt they were accumulating to the benefit of the public interest – through COVID -- that still needs to get paid.”
According to Brandt, more than half of Oregon restaurants that applied for federal relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund have yet to see any of that money.
Brandt said that’s about 2,600 restaurants that desperately need the funding to keep their doors open.
ORLA is calling on federal officials and Oregon’s Congressional leaders to cut those funding checks immediately.
As we head into winter, Brandt said restaurants are at further risk as patios close for the season.
According to ORLA, patio dining can account for about 20 percent of a restaurants daily sales.