PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new sober house in Portland will serve the LGBTQ+ community.
Quest Center and Bridges to Change worked together to open the home in Portland’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, where the idea is to create a community where all are welcome.
Growing up as a Mormon in Utah, Trent Halverson says he often found himself as an outsider.
“I grew up in an LDS family,” Halverson said. ‘Being gay was frowned upon. Then, I turned to drugs and alcohol when I was 18 years old.”
Rich Cowden had a similar experience in southern Oregon, but both men say they’ve found a home at the beige six-bedroom three-bathroom Tudor in east Portland.
Each tenant at the recovery home is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and has struggled with substance abuse at some point in their lives, but they’re all on the road to recovery.
“Some people go into treatment kicking and screaming, because they don’t want to go or they don’t think they need to go,” Cowden said. “I knew I needed to go. This is not my first rodeo.”
Cowden says the recovery home is giving him and his roommates the tools they need to start over.
“I’m just there for support,” Halverson said. “When people are going through whatever they’re going through, if they’re triggered and they need someone to talk to, I’m there.”
The home is funded by Multnomah County and managed by Bridges to Change.
The housemates attend Quest Center’s Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program as part of their agreement to stay at the home they’ve dubbed the “Quest Nest”.
They all have access to mental health services, nutrition, and case management.
“When I lived on my own, it was not a safe environment for me,” Cowden said.
Tenants do have chores they must perform, but Cowden says its not so bad, because they have each other.
Currently, there are five housemates, but three more will be moving in soon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
