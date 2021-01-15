PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the recent removal of President Donald Trump from Twitter, many Americans are wondering where the line is between freedom of speech and the use of social media.
FOX 12's Simon Gutierrez posed that question to Dr. Erin Spottswood, a social media researcher at Portland State University.
Here are some excerpts from that conversation:
Gutierrez: "If you could, give me some kind of an idea what we're looking at here in terms of some of these social media platforms. What rights people actually have to use them?"
Spottswood: "Well, they have the rights they agreed to when they signed up for these services. So when they use these platforms in ways that violate the terms of service they agreed to, the platform has every right to ban said user from using their platform, and communicate with other users via that platform."
Gutierrez: "Where exactly does freedom of speech enter here? These aren't public utilities, but in some ways people are treating them as if they are."
Spottswood: "And I think that's inappropriate. These companies have the right to decide what it is, in fact, it's the First Amendment that gives them, the private companies, the right to moderate their platforms as they see fit."
Gutierrez: "Should there be a discussion about potentially regulating these companies in such a way that they are viewed more as a utility than they are private companies?"
Spottswood: "I think recent events have potentially opened up for those sorts of conversations about where regulation and oversight occurs. Because these companies have amassed an immense amount of power, right? I think this is something we need to take more seriously as a country."
Gutierrez: "How viable is something like a Twitter post or a Facebook post say if you're pursuing criminal charges for inciting a riot or something like that? Is that evidence that can be used in that direction?"
Spottswood: "Oh most definitely it can be. And I think it's actually, I think it's a good use of the platform to hold people accountable for their actions and their words. No one has the right to propagate violence toward another person. These platforms hold an immense amount of power for people to not just communicate and share information with each other but to organize. And to latch onto what someone else posts and to use that as their new beacon of truth, as their new call to action. And that can be incredibly dangerous."
I think that entities like Facebook and Twitter that have become monopolistic need to be broken up, not unlike what happened to the Bell system back in the '80's.
