PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - About 100 people gathered at Terry Schrunk Plaza Saturday for a #MeToo speak-out, organized by people from various socialist feminist groups in Portland.
“#MeToo has been an amazing online movement, but we want to show people a way to bring that to the streets, and use that to get organized and build community,” Rosemary Dodd, a member of Socialist Alternative Portland said. “We’re trying to really raise awareness that these are all feminist issues. These are all issues that impact women, and that we need to connect different movements.”
Organizers said their mission is to empower everyone, especially women and gender minorities.
“So we can actually challenge the roots of rape culture, which, as socialists, we believe sexual assault and people feeling entitled to other people’s bodies stems from capitalism,” Dodd said.
After the speak-out, dozens of people took the #MeToo movement to the streets.
Saturday’s Women’s March in Portland is not officially associated with the national Women’s March.
Portland Police Bureau officers said they did not issue a permit for the march, even though people walked in and out of the streets.
Police said, however, there were no significant issues and no arrests at this event.
In this third year of women’s marches, organizers believe this movement is just beginning.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.