Softball teams disgruntled over thousands of dollars in missing tournament entry fees

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Nearly 80 fastpitch softball teams in the Pacific Northwest want their thousands of dollars in tournament fees refunded after they say they paid the state director for USSSA for those events, but say the money just disappeared soon after that online payment.
Ryan Bushnell is the founder of Octane Fastpitch, a girls 14U and 16U softball organization based in Ridgefield.
He says they paid $3000 in tournament entry fees to USSSA Washington State Director William Knoppi in October for upcoming tournaments, including one this upcoming weekend in Centralia.
Bushnell says the website directed teams to pay through a company called K23 Sports, which USSSA says was a separate company run through Knoppi.
But in November, he learned Knoppi was fired by the organization and the money was nowhere to be found.
“I read this email and they're saying that we cannot honor the payment because it was through K23, and I'm like, that's not right,” Bushnell said.
Confusion spiraled. Where did the money go?
Bushnell says he tried to get their teams’ money back.
“So, I started investigating a little bit," Bushnell said. "We tried to email K23, no response. We called K23, no response. I'm like, well, are we in the tournament or not? Well, we need everyone to repay. I'm like, that's not going to happen. And I talk to the coaches and they're like, we see we're on the schedule, now we're not on the schedule, what's going on?”
Shortly after, USSSA released a statement saying it terminated Knoppi after learning he was recently charged with a felony and it was conducting an internal investigation.
On Wednesday, FOX 12 spoke with Strojan Kennison, USSSA’s interim director, over the phone. Kennison said USSSA is covering the costs for this weekend’s tournament and is hoping Knoppi will refund at least 80 teams for their entry fees for tournaments through early spring.
“Bottom line is that USSSA is going to make sure that these kids are playing these events that they were promised to take place and we're not going to this overshadow their opportunity to play softball,” Kennison said.
Kennison says USSSA is fronting nearly $15,000 in entry fees for the upcoming tournament in Centralia.
Kennison says all teams who paid entry fees through Knoppi and have not received a refund will be able to play in all tournaments as long as they show a receipt and proof they’ve tried to reach him to get their money back.
Kennison also says Knoppi was taking payments for several other upcoming softball tournaments - between $60,000 and $70,000 worth of tournament fees that are nowhere to be found, including payments he says were taken after his termination Nov. 15.
“We just want to handle this at the lowest level, make sure that we get the funds to the appropriate area for the services that are rendered to make sure that the politics and business are kept out of the youth sports and the kids are the ones that are being taken care of here being able to play the game of youth fast pitch,” Kennison said.
For Bushnell and his teams, he says they’re still frustrated, confused and say they have never dealt with something like before in competitive fastpitch softball.
“Our team motto is one team, one fight, and we discussed as a group last night when we say one team for this, it's for everybody,” Bushnell said.
FOX 12 tried to reach Knoppi over the phone but he did not return calls. USSSA says it plans to put out another statement on Thursday in response to this situation.
