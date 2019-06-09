LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – More than 200 people came together in Longview for a softball tournament to support the family of a fallen deputy.
In total, organizers say they raised just under $12,000 for Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier’s family.
There were 20 teams at Saturday’s event, and two of them were made up of law enforcement and the DeRosier family.
DeRosier died in the line of duty in Kalama back in April.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.