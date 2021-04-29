SOLVE's eighth Litter Cleanup Day held in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Volunteers wrapped up Earth Month by cleaning up the downtown Portland area on Thursday.
The cleanup was part of SOLVE's Litter Cleanup Day, which have been held once a month since September.
Volunteers met at four different locations, including The Benson Hotel, Northwest Academy, Providence Park, and Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
Timber Joey was at Providence Park to greet the volunteers as they checked in and grabbed their gear.
"I think it's amazing. You not only get Portlanders and their families, but you also get businesses that are coming out to support too. They're sending whole crews of people to come make sure that our city is the beautiful city that it is," Timber Joey said.
Since the first cleanup event began in September, SOLVE says more than 2,300 hundred volunteers have removed more then 23,000 pounds of litter from city sidewalks, business fronts, and green spaces.
There will be more volunteers cleanup events coming up. For more information, visit solveoregon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.