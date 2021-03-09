Some business owners say federal courthouse fence removal is a good sign for Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some businesses are hopeful that as the fence around the federal courthouse is removed in Downtown Portland, that it could attract more people to the downtown core.
The fence was put up in July as the courthouse became the focus of protesters. But in the nine months it was up, it did little to deter protesters and rioters. The Federal Protective Service says it’s been in talks with the city to remove the fence for months to help Portland return to normalcy.
Some businesses say they hope it will attract other businesses to remove their boarded windows as well.
“We’re all eager to have people downtown,” said Giselle Minshull, manager of Q Restaurant & Bar.
There are still plenty of businesses with boarded up walls and windows, but some have taken theirs down, including Q Restaurant & Bar.
“The more boards that come down in the neighborhood, the better it does for everybody,” said Minshull.
Q is located several blocks from the courthouse. The business says the fence coming down is a good sign for the city.
“I think it’s great news. We have all been struggling to get some sense of normalcy back, especially with all the craziness of 2020 and now we’re into 2021,” said Minshull.
Some other businesses say they are not ready to bring down their protection just yet.
“Our neighbors have experienced that they still have people breaking their windows and these are expensive windows, they’re hard to change and I think insurance is tired of hearing it from us,” said Alex Talakoue, the owner of Medallion Jewelers.
Medallion Jewelers is located at 3rd and Alder and Talakoue says it’s been a hotspot for criminal activity since the riots. He says to battle that activity, Portland needs to have more people downtown and more officers.
“If they show their presence and support the safety and security of people, I’m sure more people will come down. That’s what we need, more safety,” he said.
But businesses are hopeful that as long as more boards come down, more people will be attracted to downtown again.
“Traffic and more activity would change things,” said Talakoue.
“We’re really just wanting to bring more people downtown,” Minshull said.
Business owners say they encourage people to come back to downtown and support local businesses.
