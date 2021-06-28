Some businesses forced to close for the day as temperatures break records for a third day in a row

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As Portland experiences another day of heat for the record books, many companies had to make big changes Monday, some deciding to close for the day.
The heat that the Portland metro area has experienced the past three days is unlike any we have ever experienced in history.
“This is dangerous heat. This isn’t just hot, this is dangerous,” said Laura Klink with Oregon Humane Society.
OHS was one business that decided it would have to close its doors on Monday to keep people safe in this heat.
“We made the decision to close today to the public really to help people stay safe. You know, cancelling our adoption appointments, any of our spay and save clients who were bringing their pets in for surgery and then also our training and behavior classes,” Klink said.
Klink also said that the building needed to save as much power as it could for the animals.
“By closing off certain areas of the shelter we can preserve some of our equipment to make sure our animal areas stay cool,” she said.
Skibowl also announced that working in this extreme heat just wouldn’t be safe and it would not be open Monday.
For folks hoping to cool down, Portland city pools were not an option on Monday. Portland Parks & Recreation said several lifeguards got heat-related illnesses in the extreme heat, and one even required a call to 911. So, they decided to close pools to protect employees.
PP&R said that splash pads and fountains would be open though to cool people down.
Food carts around the metro area also looked abandoned on Monday. It was impossible to find anyone willing to keep their kitchen open in such a confined space as temperatures reached record-setting levels for a third day in a row.
And while some businesses remained open, it was not business as usual.
Dutch Bros. in Hillsboro and Cornelius announced that their runners would not be outside working in the heat.
Insomnia Coffee also announced that all locations would be closing their drive-up windows.
“Knowing that we have a service window in our drive thru that is basically a constant escape of the A/C in the building, it was kind of an easier decision to make,” said Evan Aldrete, co-owner of Insomnia Coffee.
He said keeping baristas safe during this unprecedented heatwave was the most important thing for the company.
“Our baristas are trying their best and working on the front lines and usually it’s the bad winter storms and now they’re braving the Sahara Desert,” Aldrete said.
Businesses are thankful that Tuesday will mark a big cool down in the forecast. However, temperatures will still be very hot, climbing into the mid-90s.
