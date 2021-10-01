SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Good news for those of you planning a fall camping trip this weekend: Some campfire bans have been lifted in state-managed forests and state parks.
The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State Parks announced Friday that a ban on campfires in forests and state parks east of Interstate 5 have been lifted. Recent rain and cooler temperatures have help decrease fire danger in many parts of the state, which allowed forest and park managers to make decisions about fire restrictions based on conditions.
Multnomah, Clark, Clackamas and Washington counties have all recently lifted fire bans that have been in place since June.
Beginning at 8 a.m. today, the "High Fire Danger Burn Ban" was lifted in all areas served by TVF&R in Washington, Clackamas, Multnomah, and Yamhill counties. Learn more by clicking on the following link.https://t.co/4lEQhKfA7O— TVF&R (@TVFR) October 1, 2021
Restrictions on individual parks may still be in place due to fire danger in the local area. To check public use restrictions due to fire danger throughout Oregon, visit www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.