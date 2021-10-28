Some companies offering incentives for truck drivers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The nationwide truck driver shortage has only been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues. Now, companies are offering big incentives, in an effort to attract people to the industry.

“There’s always been a shortage in truck driving but this is probably the highest I’ve ever seen,” Willy Eriksen, the owner of Western Pacific Truck School, said. He said the dynamics of truck driving have changed dramatically over the past few years.

Now, for some companies, graduates don’t have to have two-years of long-haul driving experience before they can get local work.

“Now you got local work and that’s more attractive because you know a person coming in says I want to get a CDL license and yeah you have to go two years over the road before you can get that local position,” Eriksen said.

“That’s a turn off for a lot of people obviously, that is no longer a barrier now, now you can just get local work and every company that’s local is hiring.” He said his students are being sought after even before they complete the course.

“Now students that come in here, we have up to 16 local companies coming in and recruiting every three weeks,” he said. “There’s local driving jobs for 26 dollars an hour right out of school.” However, for some positions, like one by U.S. Foods that offers a $25,000 sign on bonus, you need to make sure to read the fine print because that one requires few years of experience.

“For qualified drivers, they’ve always had sign on bonuses but for students coming right out of school to have a sign on bonus, I haven’t seen that yet,” Eriksen said.