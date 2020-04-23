Some concerned, scared after Oregon governor lifts order to delay non-urgent medical procedures

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday that she will lift the state's order on delaying non-urgent medical procedures. But not everyone is on board.
Since the announcement, FOX 12 has received several emails from people who work in dental offices. They said they’re scared and believe this could put people at risk.
One email read in part, “Not everyone really thinks this through, but a dental cleaning is literally one of the worst things to spread the virus. We create aerosols, we are inches away from our patients mouths, etc, yet a dental cleaning is the least necessary treatment there is. Hygiene procedures should be the very last to begin again.”
“They’re scared for themselves, they’re scared for their families, they’re scared, especially for the patients who are going to be seen every hour,” Marilyn Clulow, a dental hygienist, said.
FOX 12 reached out to the governor’s office about these concerns. They said to reach out to the Oregon Health Authority. They did direct us to OHA’s framework for reopening dental offices.
In-state offices must have adequate PPE on hand and start non-emergency and elective procedures slowly, with constant reevaluation.
Gov. Brown also said Thursday non-urgent procedures should start back up slowly and be prepared to pause or take a step back if needed.
A spokesperson for OHA said they take risks to all health care providers and Oregonians seriously and that they would be developing guidance for health care providers on how to safely provide care related to the governor’s announcement.
Many of the dental professionals FOX 12 spoke with said they’re not sure they’ll be able to get enough PPE to start non-urgent procedures.
