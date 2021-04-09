Some counties at risk of moving backwards in Washington's recovery plan as COVID-19 case numbers rise

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Washington state is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, and that means more restrictions could be on the way.
A spokesperson for Clark County told FOX 12 while their case numbers have been creeping up, they're not expecting to be move into Phase 2 of the state's pandemic recovery plan.
The spokesperson says they are still meeting the metrics to remain in Phase 3 and anticipate staying in that phase for at least three more weeks.
As for neighbors to the north, a Cowlitz County spokesperson with the health department told FOX 12 that according to their latest COVID-19 data report released, case counts have begun to sharply increase since mid-March and their case incidence rate will most likely not meet requirements to remain in Phase 3 next week.
Rising daily case counts is a trend statewide. According to the Washington State Department of Health, it began increasing in late March following a plateau in mid-February.
The state says the seven-day rolling average on March 26 was 915 new cases per day, and adds that the biggest increases are in younger people between the ages of 10 and 49.
"We have, unfortunately, now increasing numbers in our state, as you know. Both the number of infections and number of hospitalizations are going up. Monday we will be evaluating the status of counties, we are concerned about several counties that may be in a situation to go back to Phase 2. We will have more to say about that Monday but whatever happens this will be dictated by the numbers, by COVID," Governor Jay Inslee said during a press conference Thursday
Inslee said that there are two reasons for the spike. First is that there are more variants in the state, and second is people letting their guard down. Inslee said it's important for people to continue wearing masks and physical distance, while vaccination efforts continue.
An official update on Washington county phases is expected on Monday. Right now, all counties are in Phase 3.
