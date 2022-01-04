Some dig out of Government Camp snow, others dig in

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 26 reopened Tuesday through the Mount Hood pass after nearly 24 hours of closure due to heavy snowfall and ice.
In Government Camp, it was a big dig-out after the storm dumped a couple feet of fresh powder, covering cars and blocking driveways and building access.
Malcolm Ulrich spent about an hour digging out his car Tuesday afternoon.
It would’ve taken much longer if not for the kindness of strangers.
“I was solo, and these folks came by, I’d never met them before,” Ulrich said. “They came by on their skis and they offered to help, and I said I just happen to have a couple more shovels.”
Ulrich, who lives in Bend, fortunately owns a cabin in Government Camp, but he didn’t hunker down for the entire storm.
“I went skiing last night in the dark and it was beautiful, the snow wasn’t quite as heavy as it is today,” Ulrich said.
Aside from those trying to leave Government Camp, plenty of people headed up there once the highway reopened.
One family, visiting Oregon from Colombia, got to experience snow for the first time.
“It’s very cool and very soft,” said Benjamin Ramirez. “I’ve always wanted to know the snow, to feel it and I think it’s very cool.”
When Ulrich freed his car he headed out, although he wasn’t too keen on making the drive back home to Bend.
“I’ve thought about just heading down the hill into Portland and just stay there until things clear up,” Ulrich said.
If you travel along Highway 26 through the mountain pass, expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice. ODOT is asking people to have chains or snow tires, take it slow and have emergency supplies with you.