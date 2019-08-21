Some districts face bus driver shortages as first day of school nears

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - As districts prepare for a new school year, some are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.
Salem-Keizer Public Schools is one district in need of more bus drivers. Administrators say they are 25 to 30 bus drivers short right now, which is a substantial amount for its 270 buses.
The district reports that normally it’s around 10 to 15 drivers short at this point in the year.
One factor is the additional 12 routes that have been added due to adjusted boundaries.
A district spokesman said they are having to pull resources within the department by using other employees who are trained to drive buses.
That’s not a sustainable long-term solution, however.
Administrators said it’s a vital job and it has a major impact on students.
“It takes a lot of dedication to do this work, it's very, very important work. And it's not for everybody. And I think just getting in a 40-foot vehicle and driving around town can be a little intimidating if you don't have the proper training, but we'll walk you through every step of the way,” said Mike Wolfe, chief operations officer of Salem-Keizer Public Schools.
Current bus drivers also offer words of encouragement about the job.
“I would say try it, don't be afraid. There's a lot of people that were probably more anxious than I was about driving and they'll tell you they love it once they get in buses. And if you're truly not comfortable with a 40-foot bus, we have a lot of smaller buses that really are not that difficult to drive,” said bus driver Maureen Linn-Medici.
FOX 12 checked in with other districts in the area. The Beaverton School District reports its numbers are doing better this year. Evergreen Public Schools reports they are fully staffed.
Portland Public Schools and First Student are still short some drivers, so they are continuing to work on hiring and training to have all routes covered on the first day of school.
PPS and First Student have about 300 buses in their fleets with 288 scheduled routes. Those buses can pick up as many as 30 students each.
Anyone interested in applying with the Salem-Keizer School District can go to this link. For Portland Public Schools, go to this link.
