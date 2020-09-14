CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Some evacuation levels have been lowered in Clackamas County, including a portion of the Level 3 “Go Now” zone.
The Riverside Fire has burned 134,575 acres and remained at 0% containment Monday.
Incident commanders said Monday they were continuing to strengthen and improve lines a half mile southeast of Estacada in the Faraday Lake area, while crews continued to actively engage with hotspots to hold the fire east of Day Hill Rd and prevent new growth.
To the southeast of Estacada, crews worked to hold the fire south of Fall Creek Rd near the North Fork Reservoir and Highway 224.
To the west, dozers and hand crews continued installing holding lines in rugged terrain in the Green Mountain and Goat Mountain areas about five miles southeast of Colton.
Crews also continue to make progress on putting in handline along the southwest side of the fire near Molalla.
On Monday afternoon, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced changes to the evacuation levels:
Level 3 “Go Now” to Level 2 “Be Set”:
• An area east of Oregon City encompassing some portions of the Redland, Beavercreek and Highland areas.
• An area south of the city of Sandy, encompassing some portions of the Eagle Creek, Firwood, and Wildcat Mountain areas.
Level 2 “Be Set” to Level 1 “Get Ready”:
• An area south of the cities of Oregon City and Canby, encompassing some portions of the Mulino and Monitor areas.
Some Level 1 notices were lifted Sunday. A Level 3 evacuation notice was also reduced to Level 2 for the city of Molalla and some areas north and southwest of Molalla on Sunday.
A large portion of the county remains under some level of evacuation orders. Click here for the latest map.
“With the additional resources arriving, we are continuing our efforts to suppress the Riverside Fire where we can do so safely and effectively,” said Dave Bales, Deputy Incident Commander with Southwest Area Team 1. “However with a fire perimeter 107 miles long, we’re looking at a marathon here and not a sprint.”
The Riverside Fire remained about a mile away from merging with the Beachie Creek Fire on Monday, but incident commanders said if the fires were to merge, “based on current weather, it is anticipated that a future merger would not result in dynamic fire behavior as seen last week.”
