ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – As most counties are now in Phase 1 of reopening in Oregon, many new businesses are opening their doors back up, including gyms. But their openings come with some big changes.
CrossFit St. Helens opened on Monday, welcoming clients back for the first time in months. The owners say it was scary at first, but it didn’t take long to get back into the swing of things.
Owner Carleen Mathews says many of her clients couldn’t wait to be back to class this week.
“It’s like Christmas Day and they just went as hard as they could and killed themselves,” she said.
That’s because for months, Zoom has been their only option. This gym still does offer Zoom as an option for clients who aren’t comfortable coming back to the gym yet, but she instructs both Zoom and in-person classes at the same time.
“It definitely takes more out of me mentally to be assisting to the Zoom class and the in-person class. But the Zoomers love it,” Mathews said.
But for those who arrive at the gym for their workout of the day, social distancing still applies.
“They get assigned to a station and at each station we have a 10-foot box and each one has wipes, hand sanitizer, liquid chalk, a pen and then all the equipment that they’re going to need for that day,” Mathews said.
That’s the same case at Burn Boot Camp in Corvallis. Co-owner Megan Jones says everyone is assigned a station before they even enter the building.
“That’s where they’re stationed the whole entire camp. They have their weights, anything we’re using for that class in their square and then after camp they exit row by row,” said Jones.
She says it was scary preparing to open their doors again, because they were worried customers might not be coming back.
“There was definitely that concern of like, what if no one shows up? I mean, you don’t know where people are at and how comfortable they are,” she said.
But the customers came. Both gyms say they are filling up their classes and it’s good to be getting a sweat on together again.
“A little bit less community, but we still have that community,” Mathews said.
“People are definitely leaving sweaty and sore,” said Jones.
Both gym owners say they are doing extra cleanings on the floors and of the equipment. Burn Boot Camp says it’s even staggering its in-person and Zoom classes to allow more time to deep clean.
