PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown’s face covering requirement went into effect Wednesday in seven counties, which means people visiting indoor public spaces like grocery stores and gyms need to wear a mask.
While the order does not require people to wear masks while in outdoor public spaces, hikers at Washington Park said they wear them anyway to be courteous to others’ health.
“Hey, I’m protecting you! I wish you would do the same!" hiker Gloria Handy said.
Handy said even though the mandate doesn’t require people to wear masks outdoors, she was happy to see other people wearing masks as they hit the trails.
“A lot of these trails here, I was on the Wildwood Trail at two different spots and you get within one to two feet of people as you’re passing each other, so mask goes on,” Handy said.
One hiker, Trisha Welstad, said she wasn’t initially going to wear a mask but wanted to be courteous to others around her.
“I saw other people were and I thought you know, let’s just respect the space. There are trails that are very narrow, so I grabbed mine out of my bag because I knew I’d use it when I went indoors later. So, I put it like this and then as I walk by people, I just put it up,” Welstad said.
Starting Friday, Washington will also have a statewide mask mandate go into effect, but unlike Oregon, the mandate will require people in outdoor public spaces to wear masks when a six-foot distance can’t be maintained.
Handy said implementing an outdoor mask requirement in Oregon could be beneficial for the public's health.
“If you mandate it, then everybody would be doing it instead of just half of the people,” Handy said.
