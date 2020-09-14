Some homes destroyed, others spared as wildfires rip through Oregon communities

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s wildfires are leaving behind scenes of destruction and close calls, with homes reduced to ash next to other homes that were spared.
FOX 12 on Monday night heard from a couple on the fortunate side of the Beachie Creek Fire’s unpredictability as it moved through Mehama.
Monica and Larry Garrison are back in their Mehama home after the fire blazed through the area last week. They said previously, there were 29 houses on their street; now, only 10 are left, including theirs.
“There are no words,” Monica said. “It’s dumbfounding. You can’t even imagine why.”
The Beachie Creek Fire took the Garrisons’ garage, bur miraculously spared their barn and home.
“Scorched the wire and started the barn,” Larry said. “It’s got hay in it. Why didn’t it go?”
There are many close calls around the property, with scorch marks on the grass all the way up to the house, which is still standing.
“Even the firefighters, I asked them, why didn’t this burn,” Larry said. “What can you say? Some things burn, some things don’t.”
Michael and Lori Chauran live across their street, with their home about a football field away from the Garrisons’. Their barn and their home are now gone.
On Monday night, they had 40 minutes to load their Jeep with animals and belongings, and they packed it to the brim.
“We truly thought it was going to be here when we got back,” Lori said. “A lot of tears. We pulled in today and I got a little overcome. It’s hard to absorb it all.”
Both families say it’s the community keeping them going, with many acts of kindness from neighbors and strangers.
“We’re survivors, we’re builders, and we’ll come back,” Lori said. “We are going to come back here.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
