Some hope governor's reopening plan will encourage Oregonians to get vaccinated

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - With the governor’s announcement that she will open Oregon back up when 70% of the state is vaccinated, many are hoping that folks on the fence will be pushed in the direction of getting the vaccine, but some are also saying it’s doing the exact opposite.
Folks at BG’s Food Cartel in Beaverton Wednesday were reacting to the news from the governor, saying they have already received the COVID-19 vaccine and hope others do the same.
“Me and my wife are both fully vaccinated and we’ve been vaccinated for a little while now,” said Jay Dollarhide.
“I just got my second dose of the vaccine last week and I am excited to be able to partake in life again,” Derik Steinkirchner said.
They said they hope the announcement from the governor encourages some people to get vaccinated.
“We really need to get people to do it because we’ve just got to move on,” said Dollarhide.
Steinkirchner said he hopes people do it because it’s the right thing to do.
“I’m really hoping that as many people get it as possible, make our communities safer for everybody,” he said.
However, a look at Facebook also shows the governor’s announcement is having the opposite effect. Many people who were reluctant to get the vaccine before, say this has only made them more firm in that decision.
There are also still many communities in the state that are hesitant to get the vaccine. 211 says that includes a lot of BIPOC communities, who have fears with past systemic racism and healthcare inequities.
211 says there are also a lot of other reasons that people fear getting the vaccine.
“It could be around side effects, it could be around I’ve had my first dose and I’m getting my second dose, what will that look like? It could be around when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and when that was brought back online,” said Cara Kangas, the director of partnerships for 211 Info.
211 says if someone calls and is hesitant, they will do their best to answer their questions and ease their fears, or direct them to another agency that is able to do that.
They say they do hear from many hesitant people that ultimately decide getting the vaccine is the right choice.
“We definitely hear a lot of folks wanting to help the greater good. Wanting to help their neighbor, wanting to see kids back in school, wanting businesses back open. Wanting to get back to some sense of normalcy, whatever that looks like in this pandemic,” Kangas said.
While it’s still not clear what “normal” will look like, it’s what many people are hoping Oregon returns to and soon.
