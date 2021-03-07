LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Progress is being made in Oregon as hospitals begin loosening visitation restrictions as the state starts to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases.
Starting Monday at 8 a.m. non COVID-19 patients at PeaceHealth hospitals in Lane County will now be allowed one visitor per day.
PeaceHealth says the no-visitor rule will remain in place for patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. The change is because of a drop in virus transmission in Lane County.
Also starting Monday, PeaceHealth says they will no longer take visitors’ temperatures, but they still ask if you have a fever or other COVID-19 symptoms.
Their Vancouver campus, PeaceHealth Southwest, had these same rules go into effect just last week because hospital officials say transmission rates are going down in Clark County too.
As Oregon makes strides in the fight against COVID-19, another vaccine clinic is opening up Monday in Tigard. Rise Church has partnered with Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies to open a vaccination clinic with the goal of administering 600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines each day.
Appointments opened last Friday and in less than a day they were booked up for a week. They’ll be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the clinic is expected to run through the month of March.
Anne Wallace is the health minister at Rise Church. She says she worked with Washington County to open up the clinic for those who can’t travel for their dose.
“I hear a lot of frustrations of people having to drive far and maybe to other towns, 50 miles away, some two hours away up in Washington. So, we wanted to make it easy for people with mobility issues or people who just live in the neighborhood who are alone and didn’t really have rides,” said Wallace.
If you’re eligible and live near Rise Church, Wallace says more appointments for next week are expected to be released on Safeway’s website later this week.
