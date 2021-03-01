Some in Washington turning to social media to secure COVID-19 vaccine appointment

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Many people in the Pacific Northwest are still having trouble getting their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Some people are now turning to social media groups to help secure those coveted appointments.
One Facebook group called, Find a COVID Shot WA, is helping people across the state find appointments. Meghan Dappen has been trying to get her parents appointments for months.
“I have been trying relentlessly to get them appointments,” Dappen said. Her parents are both in their 70s.
“I hope the more you talk about it, it brings light that there’s a problem,” Dappen said. “The websites are not working, it should not be this hard to get a vaccine and the people who really want it should be able to get it.” It was a similar story for Jamice Ross.
“I kept checking online, I made phone calls and checked with my insurance and everything and still everybody was full, no appointments available,” Ross said. However, Ross found this Facebook group and was able to get vaccinated.
“As soon as they gave me the link, boom I got on there got it scheduled and it was just like snap, snap, snap,” she said. Ross was vaccinated at a local Wal-Mart in Vancouver within a week of getting help from the group.
“I’m just really grateful to see there is help out there when there are so many people that are having to get vaccinated,” Ross said. Now Dappen is hoping the group will help her parents too.
“Someone has already responded saying they will be on the hunt,” she said “They’re happy to register for my parents if I want them to.” She said she’s grateful for the assistance but says it shouldn’t be this hard for people to get an appointment.
“It’s amazing that people are dedicating this amount of time you know to help others,” Dappen said. “But it’s sad that we have to do that but I mean what a great group.”
The Washington State Department of Health said it is working on making improvements to the site so that it will eventually be updated in real time and be similar to when you might be booking a plane ticket with all options available.
