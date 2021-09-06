Starting this week, if you want to see a movie at one of Portland's independent theaters, you'll likely need to show your vaccine card or a recent negative COVID-19 test. A handful of theaters will soon be requiring either for entry.

It's a step they say is necessary to keep moviegoers and their employees safe. According to Laurelhurst Theater and Pub's website, they will be requiring the additional paperwork starting Wednesday. The theater is asking people to present a vaccine card, or a negative PCR COVID-19 test (taken within 72-hours) to watch a movie inside the theater.

The website says the theater is joining a list of others, including Cinema 21, Hollywood Theater, Living Room Theaters and Cinemagic. The exact enforcement date varies but come Friday night, the new guideline will be in full effect at all of them.

Here's part of the Laurelhurst Theater's statement on its website: "Like the many restaurant/bars, concert halls, sports and entertainment facilities who have implemented this requirement we feel as a community-based organization, this is the right step to protect our audiences and staff."

FOX 12 spoke with Portlanders coming to the theater on Sunday. They said if showing negative test result or a vaccine card means they get to watch a movie on the big screen, it's worth it.

"As long as I get to watch the movie, I'm happy," said James, who was waiting to see Candyman Sunday afternoon.

"I think it's fair to people who are vaccinated and people who are unvaccinated," said Melanie and Joshua, who were also going to see Candyman.

Masks are still required inside Laurelhurst Theater, including when you're in your seat -- unless you're eating or drinking. Regal Cinemas and Cinemark locations in our area are following local mandates and only requiring masks at this time

Rathelon
Rathelon

Are you going to complain in a few months when you are going out of business?

ohno
ohno

i would "assume" they struggle from year to year to survive. if you want to alienate the base even more, go for it! piracy is cheaper and safer.

You might die going out in portland.

No driving

No leaving the Home

No Crime

No Cost

No Liberals

No Homeless

commentor
commentor

But wants to venture into downtown just to see a movie?

maxine
maxine

Too bad. I use to enjoy seeing movies at the Hollywood theater, no I hope they go out of business.

DCLXVI
DCLXVI

You and the smell I'm positive you always emit will not be missed.

maxine
maxine

Never a logical statement always an attack. You just make yourself look foolish. Must be time for you to create a new account.

