Some Level 1 evacuations lifted in Clackamas County, surrounding communities

CLACKAMAS COUNTY AREA, OR (KPTV) – Wilsonville, Lake Oswego, West Linn, Clackamas, Happy Valley, Gladstone, Tualatin, Milwaukie, and some areas near Boring and Damascus are no longer under evacuation Level 1 notice, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office dropped the evacuation level in those areas in collaboration with fire officials, including the Oregon State Fire Marshal. The Oregon Department of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Riverside Fire Incident Management Team SWA Team 1.
The communities were placed in Level 1 evacuation earlier this week in response to wildfires that have spread rapidly across the state, with fire officials confirming several deaths in one of the fires.
People are advised to stay indoors if possible right now, as air quality in the area remains very poor, according to officials. Air quality updates can be found online here.
Due to heavy smoke and weather conditions, the Oregon Department of Transportation is asking drivers to stay off the roads unless necessary and check road conditions if the trip is essential. Several roads remain closed across the state. Go to Tripcheck.com or call 511 for real time road conditions.
More: Coverage of Oregon wildfires
