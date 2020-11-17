PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With Oregon set to begin it’s freeze, an increase in COVID-19 restrictions, some in the restaurant and entertainment business are gearing up for a slowdown.
Some employees have already been told they would be laid off, while others are trying to get back on unemployment. On Tuesday, some people were having trouble filing an unemployment claim with the Oregon Employment Department.
An OED spokesperson said there was no widespread issues outage and was looking into why some people were having issues.
As Wednesday’s freeze approached, Adam Garcia, of Portland, was working on next steps.
“We have been affected really hard by this pandemic,” Garcia said.
He says he and his family were being hit yet again with this latest round of restrictions, as both he and his girlfriend are without work.
Garcia is a night club manager and his girlfriend is a D.J. He says she has been able to find part-time work. He is looking, but in the meantime, will file again for unemployment.
“It’s just kind of, a bummer because you know, there is really no, you know, back up plan for us, we can rely on unemployment, but unfortunately, mine ran out and so did hers,” Garcia said.
He says he understands why this latest round of restrictions is happening but is concerned about the future.
“Right when we were about to get back on our feet, you know, it is just, boop takes our legs out from under us again,” Garcia said.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Employment Department is set to release information on the number of new claims that have been filed, especially in regards to the two-week freeze.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
