Some members of 1A distribution group frustrated at not receiving COVID-19 vaccine yet

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some people who work in smaller health clinics and are part of the 1A distribution group say they are feeling frustrated because they have not received the COVID-19 vaccine or information about how to get it.
The Oregon Health Authority continues to clarify its plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health workers who are in that 1A distribution phase. OHA announced plans earlier this week to streamline their distribution to those who qualify.
However, Samantha Yazd, a dental assistant in Beaverton, says no one in her office has been able to get the vaccine yet, despite being at a high risk for COVID-19 exposure.
“I’m so frustrated right now. We were closed for so long. We gave up so much. We’re just not getting the answers,” she said.
Yazd and other healthcare workers have been waiting for answers since the vaccine arrived in Oregon.
“Us as a small clinic, where do we go? Why aren’t there more places for us to go and get it?” said Yazd.
Friday, the Oregon Health Authority tried to provide some answers.
“This is a complicated vaccine to distribute. It’s more complicated than when we made our initial plans and we’re adapting and shifting our plans as we go and as we learn more,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.
OHA says it’s been working on expanding access to members of the 1A group. It says a big way that’s happening is with federal pharmacy partners, who are expected to be getting the vaccine next week.
“Pharmacies participating in this program are located throughout the state and will provide much needed access points for independent healthcare providers and other groups without a clear point to access vaccine,” Allen said.
Another concern for many people has been about who is getting the vaccine? Many have emailed Fox 12 about seeing some outside the 1A group receiving their shot. Yazd says she’s had clients come in who are also getting their shot early.
“Why are billers, or the administration… they’re not in the patient care. Why are they getting the vaccine?” she asked.
OHSU released a statement in response to those concerns, saying in part:
Because we moved to quickly and efficiently vaccinate priority groups, we were then able to begin to offering vaccinations to all employees and students with approval from OHA.
Yazd says she understands this has been a tough situation to navigate, but just wants to feel safe doing her job.
“We just want to do what’s best for our family and our patients,” she said.
Friday, the state pointed out the success of a vaccine clinic at Salem Health. The hospital is receiving a shipment of 10,000 vaccines next week to help with that clinic. Yazd says there needs to more clinics like that around the state, to help people who don’t live in Marion County.
