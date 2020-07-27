Some Multnomah Co. residents refuse to cooperate with contact tracers, health officials say

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Oregon, and some counties are running into roadblocks when it come to tracking the virus.
Multnomah County health officials on Monday morning said they’re having trouble getting people to cooperate with contact tracers. Dr. Jennifer Vines says this is problematic because of community spread.
Cases from last week totaled 452, but there is a lab result lag, so that number could change, according to health officials.
The number is the second highest week for Multnomah County since the pandemic began, making for an average of 65 cases per day.
Contact tracing is one of the main tools being used. Statewide, almost half of cases cannot be traced to a known source, and for the county, that number is at 62 percent, with many people refusing to participate when contacted, according to health officials.
“Someone living with several friends doesn’t care to provide contact information for their roommates, they say, you know, I’ll let them know, so we’re still putting in supports for isolation and quarantining and hoping that as word gets out, that might change people’s attitudes in the coming weeks,” Vines said.
The county said hospitalizations are about the same and said the Latinx community is the most disproportionately impacted. Average age has also dropped, and now, those from 10 to 19 years old have the highest relative rate of positivity, according to health officials.
The county urges people to take note of who they’ve been around. Officials suggest making a list, so if you are exposed, it’ll be easier to let those you may have been in contact with aware as well.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
"Give us the names or you will be sent to Auschwitz" - SS Komandant Jennifer Vines
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.