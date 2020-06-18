MUILTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – In less than 24 hours, businesses like gyms, barbershops, salons, and restaurants can finally reopen in Multnomah County as part of Phase 1 of Oregon’s reopening plan.
But not all businesses are rushing to open their doors, including two owners in Portland who say it takes a lot to reopen a restaurant.
One owner says they’re taking the weekend to get things organized, while another owner says she’s waiting to see how the first few weeks of Phase 1 play out.
Renee Gorham co-owns ten restaurants in Multnomah County and says she is waiting until the last week of June and first week of July to reopen her restaurants.
“The process of even re-opening even just one location is so involved, in addition to making sure the dining rooms are set up properly and your safety protocols are in place, we have to re-purchase our backbar of alcohol, up our wine lists again, purchase the food inventory, prep the food, which can take at least two or three days,” Gorham said.
Gorham says when restaurants eventually do reopen, customers will have a different experience.
“In addition to having hand sanitizer everywhere, we’ll be putting hand washing stations outside and we will be asking our guests to wear masks until they actually sit down at a table,” Gorham said.
Gorham isn’t alone–James Louie is a co-owner of Huber’s Café in downtown Portland and says they didn’t have enough notice to fully reopen.
“When she came out Wednesday, we kinda had to scramble and try and get a crew together for Friday, but we weren’t able to do that, so we’re opening Monday,” Louie said. “It gives us time to get additional COVID-19 protocols in order, like signage.”
Louie says being able to reopen their dining room will be beneficial for their business.
“I’m grateful we’re going to have on-premises dining because the majority of our revenue stream is from on-premises dining,” Louie said. “We only do take-out because our customers ask for it.”
Louie says he’s also excited to see his long-time and loyal customers again in-person.
