Some Multnomah County libraries reopen for first time in more than a year

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – For the first time in more than a year, people will once again be allowed to roam the shelves of five Multnomah County libraries with new COVID-19 protocols in place. The locations that opened back up are Capitol Hill, Gresham, Holgate, Kenton and Midland.
This is the first step in a phased reopening for the libraries and there are still some rules. People are welcome in on a first come first served basis, no appointments, and each library has time limits and capacity rules. Masks are required for everyone. As far as services, people can use computers and WiFi for an hour. Browsing shelves is allowed for a half hour. Printing, faxing and copying are all free.
It’s been 444 days since the buildings closed because of COVID-19 and now the Director of Libraries, Vailey Oehlke, says they’re being mindful of re-opening across different areas of the county. “I’m really proud of the efforts our staff made to in particular to center communities of color and our linguistically diverse communities to ensure that those folks who are typically the most impacted by the pandemic are the folks that we’re most thinking about as we continue to reopen,” said Oehlke.
The libraries will open more buildings and expand services in phases. The director says they hope to open several more next month.
