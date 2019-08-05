Some neighbors in Vancouver concerned about homeless day center that has spilled over

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Some people in a Vancouver neighborhood have concerns about a homeless day center that has spilled over.
Monday evening, the Vancouver City Council met to discuss the future of the facility.
It’s a contentious topic for those living near the Vancouver Navigation Center, located off Grand Boulevard and East 20th Street.
Some of the people FOX 12 spoke with say drug use and violence has exploded right on their doorsteps, while others praise the work that’s being done there.
After a Vancouver City Council member questioned if the Vancouver Navigation Center should stay open last month, a sharp divide between neighbors has developed.
“They do good work with the limited resources they have, and the population they serve,” said neighbor Jerri Stanley, who supports the center.
Neighbor Steven Conklin, who is concerned about the center, told FOX 12, “Every single day, there’s someone running up and down the street screaming obscenities, just really nonsensical stuff.”
Conklin, his wife, and 3-year-old daughter live just a few hundred feet away from what was once a Fish and Wildlife building that has since been converted to a day center, where the homeless can get a shower, wash their clothes and even receive assistance finding a job.
But it’s not a homeless shelter and is only open during the day, so where people go after is what has some neighbors concerned.
“On top of that, I can’t take her out the front door, play in the front yard, walk to the store without feeling like I’m an irresponsible father,” Conklin said. “I literally feel like she’s unsafe every time she walks out that front door.”
But Stanley, who lives directly behind the center, says it has done more good having it here, and there are more like her that support the center.
“Quite frankly, we have had less trouble with homeless in our yard since the center opened than we had before,” Stanley said. “When people tried to speak up, people yelled over them. I’m not real up for that. I don’t believe we get anywhere when we treat people that way.”
Monday night, the city council was presented with a list of recommendations that both Share – which staffs the center – and Vancouver police helped to create.
Some of those include:
- increasing its police presence
- on-site security calls 911 when they observe drug use
- the city will pay to add gates and fencing to restrict access to the outside patio, which is a main congregation point
In the meantime, a third party out of California that works with homeless nonprofit groups has been evaluating Share and where they could improve. That report is expected by mid-September.
Stanley wasn’t the only one FOX 12 spoke with that lived nearby and supported the center. A handful of people who actually lived the closest to the facility had no problem with it at all.
