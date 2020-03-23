PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - At least three businesses near Northwest 13th and Glisan are boarded up Monday morning to prevent vandalism during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All windows at KEEN, Inc., River Pig Saloon and Filson have been boarded up.
A couple of the store owners told FOX 12 that boarding up the business is just precautionary.
In these uncertain times, some fear the possibility of looting.
"Yeah, I'm very worried about looting. I'm worried about a lot of things. Looting is definitely in the front of my mind right now," said Ramzy Hattar, owner of River Pig Saloon. " Especially cause it happened next door. And we're two to three days into this closure, I can only image what's going to happen in a month or two months into it."
Just this past weekend, police did get reports of vandals throwing rocks and hitting seven different businesses near Northwest 10th and Lovejoy.
Michael Chown works in the Pearl District and was upset to see the glass windows covered by plywood.
"It's scary honestly. Just driving down the street, no one is walking around, no one's working, no one's outside," Chown said.
The boarded up buildings is one more sign that the economy may be in free-fall.
