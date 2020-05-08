MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The governor's criteria for phase one of re-opening Oregon for business could prove challenging for certain counties.
Among the governor's requirements, counties need to show they can test 30 out of every 10,000 people per week. Counties also need to show a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations or have five or fewer cases and be able to conduct effective contact tracing.
"The contact tracing is a big lift," Multnomah County Health Officer Jennifer Vines said. "On paper, if you do the math for the governor's requirements, it ends up being over 100 staff for Multnomah County alone. That's two orders of magnitude more than we use during a typical normal time. "
Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines: County still several weeks away from meeting pre-requisites to begin Phase 1 Re-opening. Hiring and training contact tracers is a big hurdle. #fox12oregon— Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) May 8, 2020
Vines said the county, which is the most densely populated in the state, is still several weeks away from meeting the governor's criteria.
"It is a lot to balance in terms of our health systems, personal protective equipment, getting testing to where it needs to be," Vines said.
Washington County finds itself in a similar situation, with a large population and large hospital, but does have a target date to begin phase one.
"We believe we'll be ready by early to mid-June, but that is a challenge," Marni Kuyl, the county's director of health and human services, said. "We're basically doubling the size of our public health workforce."
Benton County, meanwhile, plans to apply to open for business early next week.
"We are working diligently to finalize it," Lili'a Neville, a spokesperson for the county, said. "My understanding is at this point we have six of the seven components completed for our application, and today we are nailing down that seventh component."
Five counties–Linn, Deschutes, Grant, Jackson and Wallowa–have already applied to begin Phase 1 re-opening. A spokesman for Clackamas County said it is still a "couple of weeks" away from meeting the governor's criteria.
The Oregon Health Authority will be reviewing the applications and determining if the counties are eligible to begin re-opening for business.
Under the governor's plan, Oregonians are still discouraged from traveling outside their communities.
The governor's office is posting the applications of each county at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-covid-19.
