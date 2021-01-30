DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - More Oregonians are getting vaccinated as the state continues to put shots in the arms of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine distribution comes with challenges as things shift and change. The Oregon Health Authority has announced reallocating some doses of the vaccine from certain counties to others.
Counties that have already vaccinated those eligible in Phase 1A will get less vaccine in the coming week, and other counties will get additional vaccines to help accelerate the process.
Deschutes County is among those getting fewer doses next week.
“That means that we are now pausing any first dose appointments, and we are not canceling appointments,” Morgan Emerson, of the Deschutes County Health Department, said. “We are just no longer able to make any new appointments for the coming week for any first dose appointments,” Emerson said the county would continue with all of its second-dose appointments as well.
OHA said that based on federal vaccine allocation, 15 counties need more doses for Phase 1A. Those counties include: Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Multnomah, Polk, Umatilla, Union, Washington and Yamhill. The counties receiving fewer doses are Baker, Clatsop, Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Lincoln, Lake, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco and Wheeler.
“The steps we’re taking next week will help ensure that all of our counties are ready to move ahead when we open eligibility to older adults on February 8th,” The Oregon Health Authority said in a meeting.
So far, 6.8 percent of Oregon’s population has been vaccinated, which puts Oregon at 15th in the nation for the percentage of the population given the vaccine. Oregon is also 23rd in the number of doses administered, with 56 percent of the supply used.
Emerson said most people in the first phase had been given the opportunity to schedule their first dose.
“We’ve also provided vaccine dose for people in Phase 1B, Group 1, so teachers, child care providers, early learning educators and begun vaccinating people in groups two and three so adults 75 and older,” she said.
OHA said it aims to reach approximately 70 percent of each eligible population vaccinated before moving on to the next qualified group.
