SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Starting next year, some drivers of more fuel-efficient vehicles will pay more in vehicle fees, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The increase was passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2017 as part of a transportation funding package. It will take effect Jan. 1, 2020 and force drivers of more fuel efficient vehicles to pay more to register and renew their tags so they contribute more for use of the roads.
“That's because these drivers are contributing much less (or nothing) in fuels tax while driving just as much,” according to ODOT.
Drivers of electric vehicles and passenger cars that get 40 miles per gallon or better can pay a full fee for two or four years up front, or they can pay a lower fee and a monthly per-mile charge for miles driven in Oregon if they join OReGO, a road maintenance and improvement program.
Oregon residents with vehicle tags expiring on or after Jan. 1, 2020 will see the new fees in their renewal reminders starting this month. If a vehicle's tags expire after Dec. 31, 2019, the new fee will apply even if the owner pays early, according to ODOT.
Below is a summary of the new fees for passenger vehicles:
Most passenger vehicles
|Fuel economy
|Four years
|Two years
|0-19 mpg
|$244
|$122
|20-39 mpg
|$264
|$132
High-mileage passenger vehicles
|Fuel economy
|Four years
|Two years
|40+ mpg NOT in OReGO
|$304
|$152
|40+ mpg enrolled in OReGO
|$172
|$86
|Electric NOT in OReGO
|$612
|$306
|Electric enrolled in OReGO
|$172
|$86
Drivers can compare what they would pay in OReGO versus what they currently pay in gas tax by plugging their car's MPG rating and the typical number of miles they drive into the OReGO calculator at www.MyOReGO.org/calculator.
Fees for commercial trucks and buses will also increase under this transportation funding program; for more information about that, visit https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/MCT/Pages/Index.aspx.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.