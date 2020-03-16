PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Monday marks the first day where students aren't in school after Gov. Kate Brown announced last week a statewide closure of K-12 due to COVID-19 concerns.
This is a big change for families, including the Lontai family, who is keeping their girls occupied with schoolwork and a busy at-home itinerary.
Michelle Lontai is the mother of two girls in kindergarten and 2nd grade. She's now tasked with teaching her girls while school is closed.
"I just thought, well if I'm going to be here at home with the girls, we need to make sure that it somewhat resembles school and what they're used to," Michelle Lontai said.
Their kitchen table now serves as desks as Michelle Lontai guides her daughters through their assignments for school.
"We need to treat this like school, they're going to be turning in their work, it's going to count, it's real school and the hope is that they don't have to go into the summer," Michelle Lontai said.
Her two daughters, Elizabeth and Sophia, attend St. Pius X School in Portland. She says the school sent the girls home with assignments to keep on schedule.
When they're done, they take a picture of the completed assignment and upload it to Google Classroom.
On top of the schoolwork, she put together a daily schedule to keep the girls occupied throughout the week. It includes arts and crafts, music practice and chores.
She says this is a good way to keep the girls on track with school, but it can't last forever. She and other parents aren't sure how long the closures might last, and that's a concern.
"I think it would be really fun for a couple weeks and then, if it goes beyond that, this is not going to be so fun anymore," Michelle Lontai said. "So, I'm hoping it's limited in scope, like we have set out to be just two weeks, one week at home, one week spring break, but I think everyone is expecting a little bit longer."
As for the girls, they're enjoying more time with mom, but they do miss school.
"It's fun and it's easy and you get to sit next to your mommy," Elizabeth Lontai said.
"I want to go back to school but I think online school is fun too," Sophia Lontai said. "But I'm also glad that we're not missing too much school because of spring break."
Right now, all schools in Oregon are closed through March 31.
MORE: Coronavirus coverage in the Pacific NW, worldwide
Not all families can afford to stay home with their kids. Many schools are offering child care, if you need help check with your local school district.
