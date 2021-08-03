NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – Some state leaders are condemning the recent actions of some Newberg School District board members regarding the board's discussion on the state's anti-racist Every Student Belongs policy that took effect last year.
It was a discussion about changing the language of that policy. Some Oregon lawmakers called the district out, saying this piece of legislation was put in place for a reason.
According to the state website, the Every Student Belongs policy works to create a safe and inclusive environment in schools. It includes prohibiting schools from displaying the confederate flag, the noose and the swastika. It went into effect statewide in 2020 and required districts to implement policies for it, which the Newberg School District did. They called it resolution 2020-04. In it, the district committed to condemn racism and stand up against injustice.
What's causing lawmakers in Salem to take notice is a discussion that happened during a school board meeting on July 13. Newberg School Board Vice-Chair Brian Shannon motioned that the district has a policy committee draft replacement language for that resolution.
"That was passed in a very tumultuous time, and we basically just adopted boilerplate language that was given to us by OSBA, and I think it behooves us a year on. Now that things have calmed down and we've heard from our community about it," Shannon said. "It had some language that concerned a lot of people that I've spoken to."
The board chose to table that discussion until its next meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 10. They cited wanting more time to look into the resolution and time to get a response from their community.
Just this week, Oregon's Legislative BIPOC Caucus issued a statement in response to that discussion, saying they condemn any action to revoke the anti-racist policy.
"The intent of the Legislature in developing this piece of legislation was to protect children in the classroom and create a competitive workforce prepared for the challenges of the future. After a difficult 18 months and with another school year just around the corner, we should be prioritizing a more welcoming and equitable education system."
The caucus members said this was a Republican chief-sponsored bill that passed with bipartisan support. FOX 12 reached out to the Newberg School District for a comment and is awaiting a response.
(1) comment
This should include BLM flags.
