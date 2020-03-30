WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Some Oregon nurseries and greenhouses are hiring seasonal and temporary help amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Oregon Association of Nurseries.
The job postings come as the number of people who are unemployed in certain industries has increased, including restaurant and retail jobs.
“This list provides the contact information of potential employers for anyone who may have recently been laid off or displaced from work,” according to OAN.
Other area of employment have noted a surge in business, including landscape supply.
The Oregon Association of Nurseries published a list of available jobs online.
“Spring is the peak season for agricultural workers in the ornamental plant industry,” Jeff Stone, OAN executive director, said. “Some of our growers have come forward to say they need help and have jobs available for people. If people can work and customers across the United States can still receive Oregon-grown plants and trees, which are the best in the country, it’s a win-win.”
