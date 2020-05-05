PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some state parks, outdoor recreation facilities, and outdoor areas across Oregon, including ski areas, are open again in a limited capacity, Gov. Kate Brown says.
Brown on Tuesday said the areas would open again for day use. She said camping opportunities will become available as federal, state, local, and private providers are able to prepare their facilities for visitors in cooperation with each other.
“As we begin to slowly open up recreation sites, state parks, and ski area opportunities, it is critical we ensure the health and safety of staff, volunteers, and the public,” Brown said. “And that begins with each of us taking personal responsibility to be a steward of our parks, and each other.”
Under the Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives executive order, not all outdoor recreation areas were closed, though Brown expressed support for local, state, and federal jurisdictions to close sites to protect community members’ health and safety.
Brown says outdoor recreation areas will open in phases. State parks that will open and offer limited services on Wednesday include:
- Tyron Creek in Portland
- Willamette Mission north of Keizer
- Mongold boat ramp at Detroit Lake
- State Capitol State Park in Salem
- The Cove Palisades boat ramp at Lake Billy Chinook near Culver
- Prineville Reservoir boat ramp near Prineville
- Joseph Steward boat ramp on Lost Creek Lake near Shady Cove
- Pilot Butte to pedestrians, not vehicles, in Bend
The Oregon Parks Department says more state parks will start opening the week of May 11.
Columbia River Gorge parks and recreation areas, as well as coastal areas that are not yet ready to welcome visitors back, will remain closed for now, while the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department coordinates with local jurisdictions and partners in Washington to determine the appropriate timing for reopening, according to the governor.
Oregon recreation providers and health officials recommend the following guidelines for responsible outdoor recreation, including preparing before you go and taking care when you get there:
Prepare before you go:
- Limit your recreation activities, and recreate only with people in your own household.
- Check what’s open before leaving home. Your favorite trail or camp site may remain closed, or need to be closed on a temporary basis, to prevent crowding and protect public health.
- Plan ahead and come prepared as service levels may be different than you are accustomed to.
- Visitors may find limited restroom services available. Plan to bring your own soap, water, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper.
- Bring a mask to cover your nose and mouth. Visit less crowded areas, visit during off-peak times, and have a back-up plan.
- Not feeling well? Don’t go. If you have symptoms of a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, stay home.
Take care when you get there:
- Be safe and responsible by choosing activities within your comfort zone.
- Leave no trace, and pack out what you pack in.
- Maintain your own personal hygiene like washing your hands often, bringing your own water, hand sanitizer, soap, and toilet paper.
- Avoid crowds. Be prepared for last minute changes to ensure the safety and health of others.
- All of the standard ways to protect public health apply in the outdoors too, like maintaining physical distance.
- Keep at least 6 feet between you and other Oregonians enjoying the outdoors. Launch one boat at time to ensure other Oregonians have enough space to launch safely and securely.
- Leave at least one parking space between your vehicle and the vehicle next to you.
- It is wildfire season. Please remain safe and vigilant to ensure forest health and safety. Do not start fires in undesignated areas. Check if your campground or park allows outdoor fires before you strike a match. If permitted, make sure you are building a campfire properly and that you have water or an extinguisher on hand. Before you leave, ensure the campfire is out. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
