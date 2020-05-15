PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Friday is a big day for many Oregon retailers that can open back up for the first time in weeks.
Stand alone stores can open as long as they follow guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority.
Those guidelines include limiting the number of customers allowed inside, posting clear signs from the OHA about COVID-19 symptoms, and having employees wear face coverings.
Businesses along Northwest 23rd in Portland are preparing to open when they can.
One boutique along Northwest 23rd told FOX 12 they've prepared by modifying how clothing can be tried on, installing counter top protective barriers, and eliminated cash as payment.
Hip Hound is a pet supply store and considered essential, so it remained opened.
Still, the store manager and those who frequent the area wonder how it will look as business picks back up.
"I'm hoping it's not a huge rush of people. I hope people are still being aware of that, but it will be nice to see some bodies on the street again," said Keiko Swagerty, store manager at Hip Hound.
"I think as long as people take the right precautions and are doing it safely, I think it's a good idea. We need to kind of start generating the economy back," one man told FOX 12.
Malls and the stores inside them are not allowed to open until their county has been approved to enter Phase 1, and Multnomah County has not yet applied because commissioners know they don't yet meet the criteria.
